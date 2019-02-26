Route 9 crash kills senior couple in ride-share vehicle

OLD BRIDGE — A Manalapan couple was killed Monday morning when their ride-share car was rear-ended on Route 9.

Township police said Grigory Deli, 72, and his wife, Margarita Deli, 71, were in the rear of a 2013 Toyota Prius when they were hit from behind by a 2003 Honda Pilot driven by Jay Sherry, 37, of Manalapan, in the northbound lanes between Route 18 and Spring Valley Road.

The couple will be laid to rest on Wednesday with a funeral 11 a.m. at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels in Manalapan followed by a committal service at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Marlboro.

Sherry and the driver of a third vehicle, Jeton Poceta, 47, of Staten Island, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick

The name of the ride-sharing company was not disclosed by police.

No charges have yet been filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-679-5959.

