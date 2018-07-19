MARLBORO - A portion of Route 79 closed in Monmouth County late Wednesday night will stay shut day on Thursday

The closure between Tennant Road and Newman Springs Rd (Rotue 520) comes after a construction crew hit a high pressure gas line near Church Lane around 11 p.m, according to Marlbro Police spokesman Capt. Fred Wreck.

New Jersey Natural Gas was working on making repairs that will take most of the the day to complete.

One family was evacuated from the home as a precaution, according to police.

Route 79 carries north/south traffic between Route 18 through Marlboro to Route 34 in Matawan.

It's the second major local road to be closed in Monmouth County this week Route 537 was closed in Colts Neck for most of Tuesday as police responded to a barricade situation.

