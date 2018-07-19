Route 78 closed with dump truck crash

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — A crash between a car and a dump truck closed a portion of Route 78 just before the start of the afternoon commute.

The westbound lanes were completely closed at exit 43 for Diamond Hill Road, creating a delay back to Route 24. Two lanes on the eastbound side near the crash scene were closed to allow for emergency vehicles.

The crash was first reported around 2:45 p.m.

Route 22 is a good alternative route around the closure but will likely develop delays, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.