Route 31 commuter alert: Part of road closed to trucks, cars

PENNINGTON — A portion of Route 31, a major trucking route between Mercer and Hunterdon counties, will be closed Thursday and through the weekend to all trucks and some passenger vehicles because of a bridge reconstruction project.

Trucks will not be allowed in either direction while cars will be prohibited from the southbound side on the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks between 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow a bridge deck to be poured and protect it from the vibrations of heavy loads that could cause cracks while the concrete cures. It's part of a $13.6 million replacement project that the DOT says should be done by fall.

"Route 31 is the main south/north truck route between Hunterdon and Mercer counties," New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said. "This closure will undoubtedly have a major impact on the region for commercial and private vehicle drivers.

Williams said drivers should allow extra time to navigate the alternate routes, which he predicts will be slow with extra volume they are not equipped to handle.

Route 31 Southbound Car Detour:

Motorists will be directed to turn right onto Pennington Titusville Road/ CR 624 Westbound

Turn left onto Scotch Road

Turn left onto Washington Crossing Pennington Road/ CR 546 Eastbound

Turn right to at Circle to continue on Route 31 Southbound

Route 31 southbound Truck Detour:

Trucks on Route 202 southbound will be directed to continue southbound



Take exit for Route 179 southbound



Continue southbound as it becomes Route 29 southbound/South Main Street/River Road



Bear right onto Route 175 southbound



Turn left for I-295 southbound



Take Exit 72 for Pennington Road/Route 31

Trucks continuing west to Pennsylvania from the Route 29 interchange with I-295 should follow the following detour:

Follow signed truck detour onto Route 175 south

Turn left onto I-295 south and continue to Exit 73A

Using the loop ramps at the exit, make a u-turn to I-295 north

Route 31 northbound Truck Detour:

Trucks from Route 31 northbound/Pennington Road will be directed onto I-295 Northbound



Take the Exit 76 for Route 29 (Trenton/Lambertville)



Stay right at the fork for Route 29 northbound/Lambertville



Continue as Route 29/River Road/South Main Street becomes Route 179 northbound



Take the exit for Flemington/Route 202 northbound



Take the interchange exit for Route 31

Williams said drivers should consider Route 206 through Princeton and Somerville and local county roads like the Great Road (Route 601).

The DOT said the work is being done in coordination with the Route 31 Bridge over Peter’s Brook in West Amwell.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

