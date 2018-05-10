Route 29 southbound temporarily closes for road work

EWING — Route 29 southbound will be closed for several days approaching Route 295 north (former Route 95 south) as part of the Scudder Falls Bridge replacement project.

The closure will allow the roadbed to be torn up for excavation work across the southbound lanes of Route 29, and the installation of new drainage facilities, according to the Delaware River Joint Bridge Commission.

Once the drainage work is completed the roadbed will be put back and repaved sometime on Tuesday.

Route 29 southbound commuters will be detoured onto Route 175 (River Rd) to continue into Trenton. Route 295 south (former Route 95 north) will be accessible from a ramp off River Road near State Police headquarters.

The work is subject to weather, emergencies and other factors.

The project, which started in 2017, will eventually see the construction of a new Scudder Falls Bridge for northbound traffic, redesigned exits for Route 29 in New Jersey and Taylorsville Road in Pennsylvania, a widening of the interstate and the addition of a cashless toll plaza on the southbound side.