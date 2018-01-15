Route 29 shut down Monday — could be an issue for Murphy inauguration

High water from covers all the lanes of Route 29 southbound in Trenton (Michael Symons, Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — An ice jam on the Delaware River is keeping sections of Route 29 closed for the Monday afternoon commute — and could be an issue for the Tuesday inauguration of incoming Gov. Phil Murphy.

For most of Monday afternoon, the road was closed on the southbound side between Calhoun Street and Route 3 just south of Trenton, because of flooding on both sides of the Delaware. However, it reopened at Calhoun Street right around the start of rush hour. Portions of River Road in Morrisville and Yardley were closed.

A picture taken late Monday afternoon showed all the lanes of Route 29 southbound covered by water right at the off ramp for Route 33.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the warm weather at the end of last week caused significant melt, sending ice chunks floating downstream. They get stuck on bridges and banks, leading water to back up significantly upstream.

State offices were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday but the ice jams, if they continue, could be an issue for Tuesday’s commute and also the extra traffic that the inauguration of Gov-elect Phil Murphy will bring to the area.

Spokesman Stephen Schapiro said the Department of Transportation isworking with State Police to determine when the road is safe to open.

“Hopefully things will improve. We have to wait out Mother Nature,” Schapiro said.

The Patriots Theater at the War Memorial sits to the rear of the Statehouse along Lafayette Street near the Assupink Creek, the site of Murphy’s inauguration. Murphy spokesman Dan Bryan said changes will be made to the inaugural plans if necessary.

Ice jam on the Delaware River prompts Flood Warning

New Jersey 101.5 Statehouse reporter Michael Symons said the parking deck of the Statehouse was unaffected by any high water Monday.

The National Weather Service expected the Delaware to rise just above the 20 foot flood stage on Monday night, and then begin to slowly subside.

