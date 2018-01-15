Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Route 29 shut down Monday — could be an issue for Murphy inauguration

By Dan Alexander January 15, 2018 4:20 PM
High water from covers all the lanes of Route 29 southbound in Trenton
High water from covers all the lanes of Route 29 southbound in Trenton (Michael Symons, Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — An ice jam on the Delaware River is keeping sections of Route 29 closed for the Monday afternoon commute — and could be an issue for the Tuesday inauguration of incoming Gov. Phil Murphy.

For most of Monday afternoon, the road was closed on the southbound side between Calhoun Street and Route 3  just south of Trenton, because of flooding on both sides of the Delaware.  However, it reopened at Calhoun Street right around the start of rush hour. Portions of River Road in Morrisville and Yardley were closed.

 

A picture taken late Monday afternoon showed all the lanes of Route 29 southbound covered by water right at the off ramp for Route 33.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the warm weather at the end of last week caused significant melt, sending ice chunks floating downstream. They get stuck on bridges and banks, leading water to back up significantly upstream.

State offices were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday but the ice jams, if they continue, could be an issue for Tuesday’s commute and also the extra traffic that the inauguration of Gov-elect Phil Murphy will bring to the area.

Spokesman Stephen Schapiro said the Department of Transportation isworking with State Police to determine when the road is safe to open.

“Hopefully things will improve. We have to wait out Mother Nature,” Schapiro said.

The Patriots Theater at the War Memorial sits to the rear of the Statehouse along Lafayette Street near the Assupink Creek, the site of Murphy’s inauguration. Murphy spokesman Dan Bryan said changes will be made to the inaugural plans if necessary.

Ice jam on the Delaware River prompts Flood Warning

New Jersey 101.5 Statehouse reporter Michael Symons said the parking deck of the Statehouse was unaffected by any high water Monday.

The National Weather Service expected the Delaware to rise just above the 20 foot flood stage on Monday night, and then begin to slowly subside.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

Trend for flooding along the Delaware River in Trenton
Trend for flooding along the Delaware River in Trenton (NWS)
Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM