Route 130 may stay closed until Saturday by downed pole

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Repairs to a utility pole that was split in two along Route 130 could take until Saturday complete.

The driver of a GMC pickup, after possibly suffering a medical emergency, lost control and slammed into the pole at Route 522 just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to police.

Power lines fell across both sides of the highway, forcing it to be closed while utility crews assessed the situation and began work. A dozen officers worked on Friday morning to direct traffic.

Traffic delays on Route 130 in South Brunswick after a pole was knocked down (South Brunswick Police)

"It's a mess," Deputy Chief James Ryan said, adding that the same pole blew down during Superstorm Sandy.

The South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management declared a traffic emergency in anticipation of other roads in the immediate area being affected by delays including:

Route 522 (Dayton)

Ridge Road (Dayton)

Georges Road

Route 535

Route 32

NJ Turnpike Exit 8A

Deans Rhode Hall Road

Fresh Ponds Road

