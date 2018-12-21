Roselle residents save Christmas for elementary school students

There’s a heartwarming story from Roselle today. As reported in the Jaffe Briefing , a broken water pipe in a classroom last week caused a rather serious problem at Polk Elementary School: that classroom was where all the presents for the students were being stored and they were ruined by the water.

Well, people around town found out about the calamity and decided to help out; a few presents started coming in, and, as news spread, that trickle became a gusher as presents poured in. Christmas at James Polk Elementary School was saved by the townspeople! According to the Roselle Public Schools Facebook page , the children gathered with he principal this morning and every child got a gift.

That’s a nice story to remember during the unrelenting pressure of getting ready for Christmas.

