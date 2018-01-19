Contact Us
Rook Coffee opens more shops in Ocean and Monmouth

By Matt Ryan January 19, 2018 4:16 PM
Rook Coffee
Rook Coffee

As Rook Coffee has continued to grow their java empire, Monmouth County coffee fanatics have rejoiced while Ocean County folks were left with a Rook void. Not for long.

Thursday, Rook announced plans for its first Ocean County location. It will be in the Bridge Plaza on Bridge Avenue right across from Stop & Shop and seconds from Route 88. It’s worth noting they will be extremely close to a Dunkin’ Donuts.

This is huge news for Ocean County Rook fans, as I know people in Toms River who frequently drive to Wall just to get a cup.

The style of Rook Point Pleasant will be similar to their other locations in Oakhurst, two in Long Branch and Little Silver, Wall, Red Bank, Manalapan, Colts Neck, Holmdel, and coming soon to Freehold.

Rook co-founder Holly Migliaccio said in a press release:

We’ve received hundreds of requests to open south of our current stores. We love having the opportunity to make people happy, and opening in high demand areas makes that possible.

Look forward to Rook Point Pleasant to open in late Summer.

Filed Under: | | | | | Category: New Jersey News | Weekends

