Roebling, NJ — A bit of history along the Delaware
I went to school at a regional Catholic High School in Delran, NJ. We had kids from all over Burlington County at the school and it was well know that the kids from Florence and Roebling were a little tougher than the rest. They came from a long line of steel workers and tough stock that know how to take care of themselves.
The steel plant is long gone, but the hardy stock that populated the town still survives in the new century. A new century that has seen the Roebling Steel plant replaced by a museum chronicling it's proud past and a new train station stop that is along the River Line that runs from Trenton down to Camden. I took a ride there on a recent sunny spring afternoon.
