Robbers steal pills at gunpoint from East Brunswick drug store, cops say

Surveillance video of suspects in East Brunswick Walgreens robbery (East Brunswick Police)

EAST BRUNSWICK — An armed robber stole pills from a Walgreens early Wednesday morning, police said.

East Brunswick Police said two men came into the store on the corner of Milltown Road and Ryders Lane around 1:40 a.m.

One of the men approached the pharmacy counter, lifted his sweatshirt and showed the handle of a handgun as he demanded prescription medication, according to police.

The pharmacist handed over the pills and the men fled the store, police said. Police did not disclose the type of drugs or the amount that was taken.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 732-432-8477.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Newsletter, Walgreen
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top