EAST BRUNSWICK — An armed robber stole pills from a Walgreens early Wednesday morning, police said.

East Brunswick Police said two men came into the store on the corner of Milltown Road and Ryders Lane around 1:40 a.m.

One of the men approached the pharmacy counter, lifted his sweatshirt and showed the handle of a handgun as he demanded prescription medication, according to police.

The pharmacist handed over the pills and the men fled the store, police said. Police did not disclose the type of drugs or the amount that was taken.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 732-432-8477.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.