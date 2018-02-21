Robber ends up shooting himself, South Jersey cops say

WOODBURY — An attempt by four people to rob an acquaintance in a Gloucester County parking garage ended with one of the suspects and the victim in the hospital, police say.

The incident happened on Feb. 20 at the garage on Cooper Street, according to the Woodbury Police Department. The target of the attempted robbery was a 20-year-old man who physically resisted the attackers, according to police. During the fight the victim was hit in the head with a weapon. Police said one of the suspects fired the gun while hitting the man, which resulted in the suspect shooting himself in the hand instead, police said.

After the suspect was injured, the four attempted to flee the scene but were quickly located by police who were called to the area and saw the car leave the garage, police said. The victim was also found when the garage was cleared, the department said. The four suspects were arrested after a joint effort by officers from Deptford and Westville.

The victim was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Woodbury while the gunshot victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Police said neither's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

"In conflict to news reports, there was only one gunshot victim who was one of the accused," police said. "While the Woodbury Police Department strives to keep our public as informed as possible, we thank the great people of Woodbury for their patience during these type of events."

Branden Wentz, 19, of Logan, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Brianna Jimenez, 18, also of Logan, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery,

Aleem Clark Jr., 18, of Camden, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, and Dough Henderson, 24, of Camden was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering apprehension.

Wentz and Henderson were being held at the Salem County Jail while Jimenez and Clark were released before a court date.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jamie Morris at 856-845-0065 or at jmorris@woodburypd.com.

