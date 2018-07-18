Join us for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the beach in Seaside Heights!

This week Big Joe welcomes musical guest from The Blues Brothers Rob Paparozzi, comedian/ventriloquist John Pizzi, and winner of the 2107 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Angelina Bella. Plus the best house band in North America Pat Guadagno and the Big Band, Cousin Chip will be there and we’ll play Stump the Big Band.

Fireworks follow the big show every Wednesday night. Join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance off the boardwalk on the beach in Seaside Heights. Bring your family, friends and beach chairs, come have some fun!

Photos from last week's Big Joe Henry Variety Show:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show