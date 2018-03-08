Roads, power, NJ Transit — Essential snow information for March 8

TRENTON — The morning commute will be slower than normal, as cleanup from Wednesday's nor'easter continues around New Jersey.

The storm dropped over two feet of heavy, dense, wet snow in some areas of Morris, Sussex, and Warren counties which were already hard-hit with snow by Friday's nor'easter, according to National Weather Service observations . Wednesday's storm brought down more trees and branches, plunging thousands more into the dark.

As of 10:45 a.m., over 227,000 were without power across the state after a high of 338,000 on Wednesday afternoon.

JCP&L : 138,459 customers throughout its service area;

PSE&G : 77,352 customers, mostly in Burlington, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset, and Union counties;

Atlantic City Electric : 11,717 customers, mostly in Burlington and Camden counties.

Neither JCP&L nor PSE&G said when they expected to have all power restored.

South Brunswick Police said the damage from the storm may be worse than Sandy, with 79 areas with wires down and over 100 fallen trees.

State offices are on a two-hour delayed opening Thursday morning, while many schools are closed for a second day in a row. Many districts along the Jersey Shore are on a delayed opening.

Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said snow has completely ended and all warnings and advisories have been lifted, including the coastal flooding threat which had been present since Friday's nor'easter.

NJ Transit

Rail, light rail, and buses will be on a normal weekday schedule for the rails and buses. Bus service resumed at 4 a.m.

Service on the Atlantic City Line, NJ Transit Morris and Essex, Gladstone and Montclair-Boonton Line suspended due to signal issues.

There could be delays and cancellations on the Raritan Valley, Main/Bergen, Port Jervis, Morristown, Gladstone Branch, and Montclair-Boonton lines because of wires and trees that fell onto the rails during the storm. Crews were working through the night to clean up the tracks and stations.

Cross-honoring will be in effect between rail, light rail, buses, PATH. and NY Waterway.

Amtrak

Northeast Corridor service is suspended between New York and Boston until at least 10 a.m due to the snow.

Roads

Icy conditions are reported on the northern end of Route 287

Route 78 was closed between Exit 41 (Deepdale Drive) and Exit 43 (New Providence Road) in Watchung with a jackknifed tractor trailer.

Numerous local roads are closed because of fallen trees and wires.

Speed on the New Jersey Turnpike was reduced to 45 mph between the Delaware Memorial Brige and Exit 8A in Jamesburg. The DOT said there are icy patches on many roads.

State Police said they responded to 506 motor vehicle crashes and 939 motorist aides (breakdowns, flat tires, spinouts, etc.) on the roads they patrol on Wednesday.

Airports

62 flights canceled in and out of Newark as of 6 a.m., with no delays.

