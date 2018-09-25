‘Riverdale’ convention coming to NJ

Fellow fans of CW's Riverdale , get excited! The popular show, which is based on the Archie comics with a murder mystery twist, is holding an official convention in Parsippany, NJ at the Hilton Parsippany . The convention will be held October 6-7, and will feature a cosplay contest, a karaoke party, vendors selling merchandise, and trivia.

Cast appearances will be made by Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones), Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), Lochlyn Munro (Hal Cooper), and Cody Kearsley (Moose Mason). Photographs and autographs with the stars will be available for an additional cost.

You can buy tickets to the event here . Season 3 premieres on October 10.

