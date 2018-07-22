Ritz cracker products recalled over Salmonella risk

EAST HANOVER — The New Jersey based company that makes Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and similar products announced a voluntary recall on Saturday.

The recall applies to products sold in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico because of the potential presence of Salmonella, according to a press release from Mondelez Global LLC. The products contain whey powder, which the supplier has recalled due to "the potential presence of Salmonella."

Salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. The company said there have been no complaints of illness connected to the recalled product, and that the recall is being conducted "as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier's recall."

The recalled products include:

Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates RITZ BITS CHEESE BIG BAG 3 OZ 0 44000 00677 8 07 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE 1 OZ 0 44000 02025 5 07 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE 12 PACK CARTON 0 44000 02032 3 08 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE 30 PACK CARTON 0 44000 01309 7 03 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19 RITZ BITS CHEESE 1.5 OZ 0 44000 00929 8 03 MAR 19 thru 13 APR 19 RITZ BITZ CHEESE 3 OZ GO PACKS 0 44000 03215 9 07 MAR 19 thru 12 APR 19 10.8OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES 0 44000 88211 2 14 JAN 19 thru 11 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES 0 44000 00211 4 14 JAN 19 thru 11 FEB 19 10.8 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE 0 44000 04566 1 05 FEB 19 06 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE 0 44000 04567 8 05 FEB 19 06 FEB 19 10.8 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE 0 44000 04577 7 04 FEB 19 05 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE 0 44000 04578 4 04 FEB 19 05 FEB 19 10.8 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE 0 44000 04579 1 06 FEB 19 07 FEB 19 08 FEB 19 1.35 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE 0 44000 04580 7 06 FEB 19 07 FEB 19 08 FEB 19 MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY 20 PACK 0 44000 04100 7 01 FEB 19 thru 04 FEB 19 MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY 40 PACK 0 44000 04221 0 31 JAN 19 thru 05 FEB 19

Anyone who may have purchased one of these products are encouraged not to eat them, and they should be discarded, according to the company. Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-844-366-1171.

More From New Jersey 101.5