Ritz cracker products recalled over Salmonella risk
EAST HANOVER — The New Jersey based company that makes Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and similar products announced a voluntary recall on Saturday.
The recall applies to products sold in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico because of the potential presence of Salmonella, according to a press release from Mondelez Global LLC. The products contain whey powder, which the supplier has recalled due to "the potential presence of Salmonella."
Salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. The company said there have been no complaints of illness connected to the recalled product, and that the recall is being conducted "as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier's recall."
The recalled products include:
|Description
|Retail UPC
|Best When Used By Dates
|
RITZ BITS CHEESE
BIG BAG
3 OZ
|0 44000 00677 8
|
07 MAR 19
thru
13 APR 19
|
RITZ BITS CHEESE
1 OZ
|0 44000 02025 5
|
07 MAR 19
thru
13 APR 19
|
RITZ BITS CHEESE
12 PACK CARTON
|0 44000 02032 3
|
08 MAR 19
thru
13 APR 19
|
RITZ BITS CHEESE
30 PACK CARTON
|0 44000 01309 7
|
03 MAR 19
thru
13 APR 19
|
RITZ BITS CHEESE
1.5 OZ
|0 44000 00929 8
|
03 MAR 19
thru
13 APR 19
|
RITZ BITZ CHEESE
3 OZ GO PACKS
|0 44000 03215 9
|
07 MAR 19
thru
12 APR 19
|10.8OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES
|0 44000 88211 2
|
14 JAN 19
thru
11 FEB 19
|1.35 OZ RITZ CHEESE CRACKER SANDWICHES
|0 44000 00211 4
|
14 JAN 19
thru
11 FEB 19
|10.8 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE
|0 44000 04566 1
|
05 FEB 19
06 FEB 19
|1.35 OZ RITZ BACON CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CHEESE
|0 44000 04567 8
|
05 FEB 19
06 FEB 19
|
10.8 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE
|0 44000 04577 7
|
04 FEB 19
05 FEB 19
|1.35 OZ RITZ WHOLE WHEAT CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE
|0 44000 04578 4
|
04 FEB 19
05 FEB 19
|10.8 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE
|0 44000 04579 1
|
06 FEB 19
07 FEB 19
08 FEB 19
|1.35 OZ RITZ EVERYTHING CRACKER SANDWICHES WITH CREAM CHEESE
|0 44000 04580 7
|
06 FEB 19
07 FEB 19
08 FEB 19
|
MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY
20 PACK
|0 44000 04100 7
|
01 FEB 19
thru
04 FEB 19
|
MIXED COOKIE CRACKER VARIETY
40 PACK
|0 44000 04221 0
|
31 JAN 19
thru
05 FEB 19
Anyone who may have purchased one of these products are encouraged not to eat them, and they should be discarded, according to the company. Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-844-366-1171.
