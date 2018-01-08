Contact Us
Rising star sings on The Morning Show

By Bill Spadea January 8, 2018 4:28 PM

We had a special guest in studio Monday morning to try to make the commute just a little more bearable. Canceled ferry service, late trains, highway congestion and the expectation of an even worse evening commute with a pending winter storm gave us a perfect opportunity to try to lighten the mood. My friend Elura Nanos, a regular guest on the morning show and Chasing News and contestant on Meatloaf Day, introduced us to Caleb Collins.

Caleb has a new CD out and he was more than happy to sing an acapella version of Amazing Grace. He’s had quite a journey from Idaho to San Diego to Nashville to New York that ultimately led him to settle right here in Newark NJ. Caleb is a bright, talented and confident rising star who will likely be someone you know soon enough. We’re looking forward to having him on again as his career continues to soar.

