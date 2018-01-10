Contact Us
RIP: Derby. Go Get ’em Rookie!

By Bill Spadea January 10, 2018 5:11 PM

Our friends at the Trenton Thunder lost a friend and colleague over the weekend as Derby the “bat dog” passed away. I’ve been fortunate to have spent some time around minor league ball parks throughout NJ, including the Somerset Patriots, Sussex Minors, Lakewood Blue Claws and the Trenton Thunder.

Last summer my colleague Jessica Nutt and I did a tour around the parks eating the great ballpark fare and throwing out first pitches. During our stop with the Trenton Thunder we caught up with GM Jeff Hurley and spent a little time with Derby and Rookie.

What great dogs. Jeff joined me on the air Wednesday to talk about the great line of bat dogs that have come to represent the Thunder ball park experience. Derby will be missed for sure. We’re confident that Rookie is up to that task of filling his dad’s paws.

