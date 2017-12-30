Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Ring in 2018 with Craig Allen!

By Craig Allen December 30, 2017 3:21 PM
Let's PARTY into the New Year! (Bob O'Brien photo).
Let’s PARTY into the New Year! (Bob O’Brien photo).

It’s almost 2018…wow!

Join me (Craig Allen) as we say goodbye to the year that was…and HELLO to a New Year full of promise!

I’ll be playing “Jersey’s Favorite Party Hits”–commercial free–from 7:00 right up Midnight!

We call the program “New Jersey’s Rockin’ Eve.” 

It’s a Jersey Tradition…and a whole lot of fun!

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

I’ve been hosting it so long, that I’m not even asked anymore about my New Year’s Eve availability…my name just appears on the host schedule.

I’ve been counting down to the New Year since 2007…here at New Jersey 101.5!

So…grab your toast…(I always play the “Time Warp” into midnight)…

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

…and party into the 2018 with ME…and New Jersey 101.5!

 

Filed Under: | | Category: Talking About ... | Weekends

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM