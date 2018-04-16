Rider University students stand up for Veterans

Friday April 20th will be the second annual " Operation Comedy " at Rider.

I was joined in studio by two students, Chris who heads up R.I.O.T. (Rider Improv Organizational Troupe) and Zane who works at the University office of Veterans and Military Affairs. Both have done stand up comedy before and Zane, who is legally blind, will be performing Friday.

Tickets are free! Head over to Rider for a great night of entertainment and comedy Friday. And give a little to a great cause.

