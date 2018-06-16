Respected figure in Long Branch civic life found dead with friend at home

(Gerald Scarano via Facebook)

LONG BRANCH — A well-known community activist was found dead with a man he lived with in their home on Tuesday.

Authorities on Friday identified the men as Gerald Scarano, 63, a real estate agent who was involved in the city's civic affairs, and 48-year-old Harold Kelly.

The deaths appear to be a slaying-suicide but the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has not released other details.

Before police made the discovery at the Ocean Boulevard home, some people close to Scarano had worried about his well being after he did not show up to a meeting Tuesday evening.

Dan Alexander contributed to this report.

