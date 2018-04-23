Report: Baby, found dead in suitcase in NJ, was missing from Va.

JERSEY CITY — The baby found inside a suitcase along the PATH railroad tracks is a baby that went missing in Virginia last August, unnamed law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York.

The girl, estimated to be around 10 months old, was found on the tracks underneath the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge, just off Broadway in Jersey City on April 11, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. A medical examiner said she was of Hispanic or African-American descent and a cause of death had yet to be determined.

The sources told the news outlet that the child in the suitcase was fully clothed and had been dead for several days. The report identified the girl as Te'Myah Plummer who Richmond station WWBT TV said has not been seen by family in Richmond since last August

WWBT TV also reported the girl's father, Travis Plummer, has also been missing.



Suarez asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s website at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.

