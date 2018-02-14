Replace Valentine’s Day with ‘Galentine’s Day’ — Please!

Galentine's Day is the day before Valentine's Day, February 13th. It's celebrated by ladies to be with their girl friends to celebrate female friendship and sisterhood or whatever.

The term and idea comes from a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation. A clever concept meant to be a cute joke in a very funny sitcom, but actually it's brilliant!

Married or committed men hate Valentine's Day. They already got the girl and they have enough obligations on their plate. If they're a good partner, they should be showing their affection for their woman on a regular basis with thoughtful gestures like dinners, flowers, a card here and there. You know, the stuff girls like. Then their mate won't even have the need for some empty gesture on Valentine's Day.

Women are more drawn to the idea of Valentine's Day, but if they're single and unattached, they hate it. So, Galentine's Day is the perfect solution. They get together with their girl friends and talk about guys. The ones they like, the ones they hate and the ones they want to have raw dirty sex with. They drink some wine, eat some food, compare how they look to the other women there and go home convinced they don't need a man, but could snag one if they really wanted one....and they all do.

So just move it from the 13th of February to the 14th and do away with Valentine's Day. Just make Valentine's Day a kids thing like birthday parties at Chuck E. Cheese and let the gals enjoy their Galentine's Day and let men off the hook.

The good men will make sure their partner is fulfilled in the romance department throughout the year and eliminate the need for this awful predatory, compulsory, obligatory nightmare!

