Remember Jones, Bruce Gassman to appear on Big Joe Henry Variety Show — July 25
Join us for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the beach in Seaside Heights!
This week Big Joe welcomes musical guests, Remember Jones, Master of the Accordian Bruce Gassman, and hula hoop champion Hula Hoop Hanna.
Fireworks follow the big show every Wednesday night. Join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance off the boardwalk on the beach in Seaside Heights. Bring your family, friends and beach chairs, come have some fun!
Photos from the premiere of the Big Joe Henry Variety Show: