Rehab facility evacuated after CO alarm detects high levels

STAFFORD — About 30 patients were evacuated from an Ocean County rehabilitation facility on Tuesday night after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected by alarm.

The patients from the Manahawkin Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility on Route 72 were taken around 11 p.m. to the nearby Southern Ocean Medical Center or the Shore Meadow Facility in Toms River, according to Stafford Township police, who said no one was injured in the incident.

The incident was prompted by an alarm in the facility's basement. The incident is being investigated by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Ocean County Fire Marshal.

Patient Bu Quatch wandered away from the facility at the end of October, but after searches by police and his family, he was never located.

