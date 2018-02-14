MOUNT OLIVE — A man broke into a township home on Wednesday and made off with several items, including silver bars and bullets, police said.

The burglary happened in the Flanders section of town on Tuesday morning.

The man was caught on home surveillance video peering into the home before kicking in the door. In surveillance video, the family's dog can be seen reacting to the man's presence before hiding as he forced his way in.

Police say the man took jewelry, silver coins, and a Russian-made night vision scope/rangefinder.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 973-691-0850 ext. 7203.

