Red Cross holding blood drives across New Jersey this week

TRENTON — In honor of Wednesday being National Blood Donation Day the American Red Cross has scheduled a series of blood drives across the state this week.

Blood and platelet donations are needed for patients with a variety of medical conditions, including accident and burn victims, surgical patients and those being treated for cancer are just a few of the people who benefit from blood donations.

"Giving blood is a wonderful way to serve your community and help patients at the same time," said Alana Mauger, communications manager for the Red Cross Penn Jersey Blood Services region. "With the Red Cross recovering from a critically low blood supply during much of the summer, now is the perfect time to give."

To learn more about donating blood and who is a viable donor check out the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Some people who were not eligible in the past may be viable now, according to Mauger.

Blood drives being held across the state include:

Atlantic

Galloway

9/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Atlantic Medical Imaging, 44 Jimmie Leeds Road

Somers Point

9/6/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lifegate Church, 223 Doran Ave.

Ventnor City

9/6/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ventnor City Branch Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave.

_______________

Bergen

Rochelle Park

9/6/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rochelle Park American Legion Post No. 170, 33 W. Passaic St.

_______________

Burlington

Burlington

9/5/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., VFW Post No. 1817, 142 Riverbank Road

Cinnaminson

9/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cinnaminson Branch Library, 1619 Riverton Road

Delran

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 3020, 1125 S. Fairview St.

9/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, 1301 Fairview Blvd.

_______________

Camden

Atco

9/6/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., South County Regional Branch Library, 35 Cooper Folly Road

Magnolia

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Magnolia Public School, 420 N. Warwick Road

Turnersville

9/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Township Ambulance and Rescue Association, 4 Willow St.

9/7/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, 435 Hurffville-Cross Keys Road

_______________

Cape May

Cape May Court House

9/7/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 2298 Route 9

Green Creek

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road

Sea Isle City

9/7/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sea Isle City Branch Library, 4800 Central Ave.

_______________

Cumberland

Bridgeton

9/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St.

Vineland

9/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Chapel of Vineland, 4630 Mays Landing Road

_______________

Essex

Livingston

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity Covenant Church, 343 E. Cedar St.

Millburn

9/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Millburn Free Public Library, 200 Glen Ave.

_______________

Gloucester

Sewell

9/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Active Fitness, 309 Fries Mill Road

9/5/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, 621 Woodbury-Glassboro Road

9/6/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Gloucester County Chapter, 3 Parke Place Blvd.

Swedesboro

9/6/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Clare's Parish, 140 Broad St.

Williamstown

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Williamstown VFW Post No.1616, 1940 N. Black Horse Pike

9/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Williamstown Masonic Lodge No. 142, 37 Howard Ave.

Woolwich Township

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woolwich Township Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive

_______________

Mercer

Ewing

9/6/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The College of New Jersey, Decker Hall, 2000 Pennington Road

9/6/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 2220 Pennington Road

9/7/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The College of New Jersey, Decker Hall, 2000 Pennington Road

_______________

Middlesex

New Brunswick

9/2/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., New Brunswick Seventh Day Adventist Church- New Brunswick, 339 Livingston Ave

_______________

Ocean

Bayville

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Berkeley Branch Library, 30 Station Road

Toms River

9/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Days Hotel by Wyndham, 290 Route 37 E.

_______________

Passaic

Wayne

9/7/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wayne Public Library, 461 Valley Road

_______________

Salem

Carneys Point

9/7/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Penns Grove Masonic Lodge No. 54, 330 Georgetown Road

_______________

Somerset

Basking Ridge

9/2/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. James Roman Catholic Church, 184 S. Finley Ave.

_______________

Sussex

Vernon

9/4/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Vernon Township Municipal Building, 21 Church St.

Those wishing to donate must bring either a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification to the donation site. Donors must be 17-years-old in most states, or 16 in states where parental consent is allowed. Donors should also be at least 110 pounds and generally in good health.

