Red Bank officer charged with DWI after crash, report says

MIDDLETOWN — An off duty Red Bank police officer is being charged with DWI after he left an accident scene, officials say.

Middletown Police Chief R. Craig Weber told the Asbury Park Press that Red Bank Police Officer Benjamin Springer was in his personal car when he collided with another car on Half Mile Road near Newman Springs Road in Middletown on Feb. 16.

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell told the newspaper that Springer was suspended with pay following the early morning crash.

A spokesman for Middletown police could not be reached Saturday afternoon.

