RED BANK — A man was found stabbed to death on a Jersey Shore street early Sunday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody not long after.

Demar S. Reevey, 23, was charged with first degree murder in the death of Andrew Hill, 26, both from Red Bank, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Reevey was arrested and charged after Hill's body was found on in the area of Tilton Avenue and Bank Street around 12:45 a.m..

Hill was taken to Riverview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Reevey was apprehended a short time later, the prosecutor said.

According to a Facebook post by the Red Bank First Aid Squad Hill was a member of their squad. "He was a very caring, sweet, and loving individual who will be deeply missed," read the post.

Red Bank Mayor Pat Menna said he was "saddened" by Hill's death in a Facebook post.

Hill was also a 2nd Lieutenant with the Westside Hose Company, according to a Facebook post by the East Keansburg Fire Company.

Gramiccioni did not disclose a motive for the stabbing, and said the incident remained under investigation.