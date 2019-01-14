Red Bank HS teen posted gun and ‘stay tuned,’ facing charges

LITTLE SILVER — A Red Bank Regional High School student has been charged with creating a false public alarm, after posting what looked like a gun along with the caption "stay tuned" to social media.

In a joint statement on Monday, Little Silver Police Chief Daniel Shaffery and Red Bank Regional School Superintendent Louis Moore said officers found and interviewed the student Sunday night, hours after the message drew attention online. Police say the weapon turned out to be "an air-soft gun, which could reasonably be mistaken as real."

The release also said, "This post was not directed to any individual or institution, however a screenshot of the post was circulated through students of Red Bank Regional High School."

Shaffery said it was determined "there was no evidence to support a threat of danger to the public or the school." The teen was released on a summons, pending a court appearance. Officials confirmed the student was not in school on Monday.

The matter was referred to Red Bank Regional High School administration for possible disciplinary action. The Regional High School district serves three boroughs, Red Bank, Little Silver and Shrewsbury.

