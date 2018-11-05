Record amount of money spent for this election

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, a record $5.2 billion will be spent nationally for these midterm elections eclipsing the 2010 midterm spending of $4.2 billion.

In New Jersey, the website says, the individual candidate who has raised the most money is Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin with over $30 million, although it doesn’t say how much of that came out of his own pocket. Incumbent Robert Menendez trails badly with $11 million donated to his campaign. The 3rd District Congressional race is the next most expensive, with Democratic challenger Andy Kim having raised $5 million and Republican incumbent Thomas MacArthur almost $4.5 million. The individual House candidate who has raised the most money is Mikie Sherrill with $7.5 million. Many House candidates and a few Senate candidates have raised no money at all.

All numbers cited were accurate as of October 26, 2018. Democrats received over 60% of donations made in New Jersey which ranks the state 11th in the country. The complete list can be seen here.

