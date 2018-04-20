Reality TV show crew cleared in fake-bomb threat at airport

NEWARK — Prosecutors have dismissed all charges against a television crew accused of creating a false public alarm and other counts after one of their devices prompted a fake-bomb alert at one of the New York area's three major airports.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert Laurino announced the decision Friday. Laurino says his office couldn't prove that the nine people charged intended to commit a criminal act.

The creators of the CNBC reality show "Staten Island Hustle" have said the crew was shooting an episode about a vacuum device used to compress luggage when it prompted the alert Jan. 18 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration had believed the device was a fake bomb. It says parts of the gadget were "indicators of an improvised explosive device."

"Staten Island Hustle" documents a group of investors searching for unconventional products.

