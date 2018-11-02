Real trick-or-treating horror: NJ man, teen brutally beaten by candy fiends

EGG HARBOR CITY — Police are looking for whoever brutally beat up a man and his teenage cousin on Halloween night.

Daniel Peterson, 29, of Egg Harbor City, and the teen were assaulted in the area of Philadelphia Avenue during the evening by a group of teens, according to Egg Harbor City Police.

Daniel's mother, Florita Peterson, told the news site BreakingAC.com that the fight over candy involved a group of 15-20 teens. They broke her son's jaw in three places after he refused to give him the candy.

The cuts on the face required 28 stitches.

She said the group knocked the bag out of his hand and punched him in the jaw and hit him in the head with a pipe which knocked him unconscious. The group then "stomped and slashed" Peterson.

Former Mayor Don Purdy said he is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever was involved in the beating and hoped the money might be the right incentive for someone. He told New Jersey 101.5 that the Peterson family is well-known in town and he felt badly about what happened.

Police told BreakingAC.com that they hoped one of the many surveillance video cameras along the street could offer a look at whoever was involved in the assault.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 609-965-2901 X4.

WPG's Harry Hurley contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ