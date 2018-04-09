FRANKLIN LAKES — Real Housewives of New Jersey Jacqueline Laurita says her son, who has autism, was kicked out of "one of his favorite spots" — the local library.

In the message posted witha video on Instagram Sunday, Laurita said her son Nicholas was asked to leave the public library, though she did not specify when it happened. In the video, the child can be seen taking DVDs from a shelf and tapping on them. In the background there are sounds of the boy being quieted, after which, Laurita said, they were told to leave.

"He had a meltdown as I struggled to get him to leave," she said. "Not one person offered or tried to help, or even opened the door for us. They just watched me struggle to get him out ... as asked."

In a subsequent post Laurita said she was "not OK" with what had happened and included several hashtags with the post, including TimeForChange, TimeForInclusion, and TimeToSpeakUp.

A call to the library seeking comment Monday has not yet been returned.

