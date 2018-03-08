Rate the road crews

On Wednesday we took wall to wall calls on one thing. The storm. What started earlier in the day had a lot of skeptics dismissing Dan Zarrow's forecast. By early afternoon those skeptics had to eat their words. Snow poured from the sky, visibility grew difficult, roads became hell and getting home felt impossible. Short of a travel ban, Gov. Murphy had warned people not to drive if you absolutely did not have to. Many ignored it. One caller's employer told him to take the day off. So what did he do? He tried heading to a casino. Another caller had the nerve to say the road crews were only making things worse and slowing down traffic.

Are you kidding me?

Road crews in a snow storm have to be one of the most unappreciated groups of people.

"Not a plow in sight."

"Sitting there on the side of the road!"

Blah blah blah. Look, these folks have this down to a science. They do the best anyone can with the manpower and equipment at their disposal. When you have a storm like we just had with snow coming down 2 or even 3 inches per hour at some points it's easy to lose sight of the big picture. They make a pass, and roads get covered up again. In my opinion the people who clear the roads do an amazing job. They work to the point of exhaustion pulling 16, 17, 18 hour shifts. They put themselves in danger. They have to leave their families to deal with power outages and storm damage alone. Nothing much can happen without them. Police couldn't get through. Ambulances couldn't get through. They basically return society to us with every major snow event.

Yet many will argue that I'm wrong. Many will say they aren't doing a good enough job. So we want to know what you think of the job the road crews did with this nor'easter. It was a challenging storm dumping extremely heavy, wet snow across our state at a high rate. How did they do?

