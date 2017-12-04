Ramapo College president hits student with car

MAHWAH — No charges were filed after a college president struck a student crossing the street with his car.

Police told NorthJersey.com student Kevin Murphy, 20, was hit by Ramapo College president Dr. Peter Mercer, who was behind the wheel of his Audi Q5 just before the intersection of Magnolia Road and Ramapo Valley Road Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Ramapo College president Dr. Peter Mercer (Ramapo College)

Mercer had the green light, according to one witness' account to the news site. Another witness did not notice the signal's color. Mercer, who was heading west, told police the sun was blinding and while he noticed the light he did not see anyone crossing, according to the report.

Murphy admitted he was using earbuds and not looking at the lights at the time, according to the report. Murphy also told police that his leg was hurt.

Ramapo College has an enrollment of over 6,000 students and is located in Mahwah.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.