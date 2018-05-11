Rainy Mother’s Day closes out an increasingly wet weekend

Brighten your mom's day by paying her a visit or giving her a call on Sunday, OK? Because the weather in New Jersey will be no help to her.

Following spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday looks downright beautiful in the Garden State, and not at all a preview of what's to come Saturday and Sunday. We'll have plenty of sunshine to end the work week, and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Clouds increase Friday night, though, with showers developing after midnight and overnight lows in the mid-50s. The wet conditions continue into Saturday: showers and thunderstorms likely, with a wide range of temperatures — 70s for North Jersey and the Jersey Shore, and 80s for inland South Jersey.

Mother's Day will not only be rainy once more, but also significantly cooler, almost chilly compared to the previous couple of days. Highs will reach only the upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday. Temps bounce back by Monday, but at least a chance of rain stays in the forecast well into the new week.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, May 14. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

