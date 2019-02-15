Rain showers and mild temps Friday, then a bit of weekend snow

A little bit of rain here. A few snowflakes there. Our weather turns a bit more unsettled over the President's Day Weekend. But don't get the wrong idea, there are no total washouts, blizzards, arctic blasts, or heat waves ahead. It's an active, but fairly tame forecast overall.

There is a considerable range of temperatures across New Jersey on this Friday morning . Where there is snow and ice on the ground in North Jersey, temperatures are in the 30s. For the rest of the state, 40s.

High temperatures today will range from 50 degrees (North Jersey) to 60 degrees (South Jersey). Nice and mild! However, the relative warmth will come with abundant clouds and on-and-off rain showers throughout the day. It's just going to be an occasionally damp day, with plenty of dry pockets throughout the day.

These showers are ahead of a cold front, which looks to pass across New Jersey Friday evening . That will drive one more round of rain showers through the state — again, nothing heavy, nothing steady. It will then turn breezier and cooler overnight, with lows dipping into the mid 30s. Even the places that dip below 32 degrees will see only a light and brief freeze, so widespread icing is not a concern.

We're also still tracking a little disturbance that could barely clip far South Jersey with snow early Saturday morning . I'm not seeing a huge threat for any accumulation more than a dusting. There could be a period of low visibility early Saturday. But again, we're talking about the southern edge of NJ — Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties.

For the rest of Saturday , skies will progress from morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels, with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday promises to be the cooler day of the weekend, especially as a light breeze blows off the chilly ocean waters. The daytime hours will be mostly to partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday night could get a bit tricky, as our next storm system arrives (after about 10 p.m.) This clipper system will probably start with a burst of snow, then transitioning to light wintry mix and rain as temperatures rise Monday morning , before ending by around 8 a.m. Before the changeover, I'm still thinking an inch or two of snow is possible in North Jersey. Central Jersey could pick up a coating of snow, which would then quickly melt in the ensuing rain. Overall, not a big deal, but still worth watching given the potential for slippery spots early Monday.

Of course, Monday is President's Day, so lots of New Jerseyans get an extended weekend. After the morning snow/mix/rain wraps up, we'll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. High temperatures should bounce back nicely into the mid 40s by Monday afternoon .

The extended forecast shows a quiet Tuesday , before our next storm system arrives Wednesday-Thursday . At the moment, I'm leaning toward an extended period of snow changing to rain. I'm not going to hazard a guess at snow totals just yet, as that will be highly timing and temperature dependent. This will be the big weather maker we have to watch early next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.