Rain returns – another week of unsettled, soggy weather for NJ

What a roller coaster of a weekend. Friday evening, we saw some incredibly heavy rain (over 5 inches) that brought dramatic flooding to the Woodbridge and Edison areas. Saturday was mostly dry across the Garden State, except for southeastern Ocean County which got soaked (almost 2 inches). (Sigh, guess where I was this weekend.) And then Sunday temporarily broke the streak of wet weather, with partial sunshine and wonderful warmth!

We begrudgingly welcome back the workweek with a return to the same daily rain chances as last week. No day looks like a washout, and I'm not seeing any huge severe weather outbreak at this times. But the week does look soggy on the whole, and we'll have to watch for pockets of heavier stuff and flooding. Blah.

Monday morning is actually starting off really well. As of this writing (6 a.m.), skies are still mostly clear with comfortable temps in the 60s for all but the immediate coast. Skies will rapidly grey through the morning hours, becoming mostly cloudy by Monday midday .

In addition, an approaching warm front will cause showers to bubble up from the south throughout the day. So, the best chance of wet weather Monday will be in South Jersey — but we could see raindrops spread across the state by Monday afternoon . The clouds and raindrops will keep temperatures in check, with highs in the upper 70s (south and coast) to lower 80s (where it doesn't rain much).

A few pockets of rain may linger into Monday night , along with cloudy skies. It will still be fairly comfortable though, with most lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s (away from urban and coastal areas).

The refreshing, comfortable feeling will go away Tuesday , however, as humidity increases. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely once again — models suggest the best chance for rain will be along the western edge of New Jersey. Highs will be limited to about 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon .

By Wednesday morning , I think we'll get a stretch of partly sunny and dry weather. It's going to be a very warm and even more humid day, as high temperatures climb into the mid 80s. That extra heat and moisture could help to fuel some strong, floody thunderstorms as rain chances return Wednesday afternoon .

I don't think we have great resolution on the forecast for Thursday and Friday , so I've opted to include generic, non-descript "scattered showers and thunderstorms" to the forecast. Again, humidity will be tropical and temps will border on hot. 90s are possible.

There's a chance for stretches of dry weather over the weekend , but it's way too earlier to declare that with any certainty yet.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.