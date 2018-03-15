Questions remain as Toys R Us closes stores

WAYNE — The shutdown of all Toys R Us stores in the United States leaves a lot of questions for its customers, especially those holding gift cards.

The Wayne-based company filed a motion i n federal bankruptcy court on Thursday to begin the liquidation of all 735 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico but did not announce specific plans or dates when the company's stores will close for good.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice posted with the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows 1,159 jobs will be lost in Wayne and 473 in Flanders at a distribution warehouse as of May 14.

"This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Brandon said in a statement.

The phone went unanswered at four New Jersey stores on Thursday. A message left at Toys R Us' corporate offices has not yet been returned. A section of their website about the bankruptcy was not working.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with $5 billion in debt, and hoped to refurbish its remaining stores and pinned its comeback hopes on strong holiday sales this past season. Instead, sales declined and the chain announced 180 stores would close including 11 in New Jersey.

The company currently has 36 locations in New Jersey (T=Toys R Us B=Babies R Us B/T=both)

Atlantic City (T)

East Brunswick (B/T)

Eatontown (B/T)

Freehold(T)

Hazlet (T)

Iselin (B/T)

Jersey City (B/T)

Lawrenceville (T- two locations)

Livingston (T)

Manalapan (B)

Mays Landing (B/T)

Paramus (T two locations)

Raritan (B/T)

Rockaway (B/T)

Secaucus (B/T)

Tinton Falls (T)

Toms River (B/T)

Totowa (B/T)

Union (Union County)(B/T)

Vineland (B/T)

Watchung (B/T)

