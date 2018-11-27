Public school employees who earn more than the Governor

The governor of New Jersey earns about $175,000 a year and, according to NJSpotlight.com , close to 400 public school employees made more; in some cases, a lot more. The website listed the top ten earners in the public schools:

Mark Finkelstein, chief administrator of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey in Middlesex County: $288,207. Leigh Byron, Chief School Administrator of the Trenton STEM-to-Civics charter school: $275,000 Frank Gargiula, Superintendent of Hudson County Vocational School District: $271,762 James Doran, Director of Human Services/Personnel for the Harrison School District, Hudson County: $266,766 Howard Lerner, Superintendent of Bergen County Vocational School District: $262,274 Diana Lobosco, Superintendent of Passaic County Vocational School District: $262,000 Paschal Tennaro, Principal of North Bergen High School, Hudson County: $258,000 Christopher Cerf, Superintendent of the Newark School District: $255,524 Joseph Sirangelo, Director of Research, Planning, and Evaluation, Hudson County Vocational School: $253,386 Timothy Mantz, School Business Administrator, Pohatcong School District: $248,700

NJSpotlight.com also points out that these are just base salaries; many administrators are eligible for bonuses, as well. Next time you find yourself complaining about teacher salaries in New Jersey, remember where the big money in education is going.

