ROBBINSVILLE — A police officer's "psychotic" meltdown has resulted in more than $417,000 in legal settlements.

The Township Council this month approved a $200,000 payment to end a lawsuit by a disabled couple and their child, who were attacked in 2012 by then-Sgt. Mark Lee in a bizarre episode in which he took off his clothes at the assisted facility where the family lived.

Township officials previously settled a lawsuit by the couple's caregiver for $100,000. They also approved a $117,500 payment to the officer himself, who argued in a lawsuit that the township did not do enough to accommodate this condition, which led to the meltdown.

News of the latest settlement was first reported Monday by the blog of open-government activist John Paff.

Lee was charged in 2012 with aggravated assault and official misconduct after attacking the 45-year-old caregiver who had tried to stop Lee from taking off a child's clothes.

Lee, who stripped down to his underwear, threw the caregiver against a wall and knocked the child's mother out of her wheelchair, prosecutors said at the time.

When officers arrived, Lee was crying, screaming and babbling senselessly, officials said. When he was put into the back of a police car, he kicked out the window and tried to escape, police said.

After Lee was hospitalized, he was found to have been suffering from a neurological condition involving calcium deposits in his brain.

Lee resigned from the force and had charges dropped as part of a pre-trial intervention program.

