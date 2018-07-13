PSE&G hires investigator to probe power shut-off of woman who died

NEWARK — The state's largest utility company has hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the case of a city woman who died hours after the company shut off her power for non-payment.

PSE&G has said it notified Linda Daniels numerous times before they disconnected her home on July 5. The company also has insisted that they were not aware of Daniels' medical condition, which required her to use an oxygen tank. It is against the law for companies to disconnect power to people with certain medical conditions.

The family, however, has disputed the company's statements, saying relatives informed a PSE&G representative face-to-face in June about her medical condition. Daniels' son said his siblings had been making payments on their mother's account, submitting $500 days before power was disconnected.

The state regulatory Board of Public Utilities has said it will investigate the case.

The company on Friday said it had retained Ted Wells of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to investigate and present its findings to the BPU.

"Wells will have access to all relevant information, and at the conclusion of his review, his findings will be shared with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. Wells is among the nation’s most prominent lawyers and has extensive experience in conducting internal investigations," PSE&G said.

“The tragic loss of Linda Daniels has left everyone at PSE&G with a heavy heart,” PSE&G President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Daly said in a statement. “We again extend our sincere condolences to her family. Our priority now is to understand exactly what happened. We are confident that Ted Wells’ review will provide us with an objective review of the facts surrounding this tragic event.”

