PSA for New Jerseyans who walk on frozen water

We've had several days of frigid temperatures. Enough to cause some pretty cool ice jams on the Delaware River near Trenton and put a layer of ice on local ponds and lakes. Unless you have a really shallow pond or man-made structure the ice is generally not safe for skating yet. It usually takes close to a week of sustained below freezing temperatures to allow safe skating on local bodies of water. Wednesday morning, before the temperatures jump back up, I decided to walk out onto my local lake to see how safe or unsafe it was.

