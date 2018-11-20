Prosecutor: No criminal charges in NJ student’s bullying suicide

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — Criminal charges will not be filed in the case of Mallory Grossman, a middle school student whose parents say bullying the cheerleader to take her own life in 2017.

The 12-year-old committed suicide in her school on June 2017 because, according to her parents, she was bullied mercilessly by text, Snapchat and Instagram at the Copeland Middle School. The Rockaway school district said it had been handling the situation according to the district's bullying policy but her parents said they did nothing. Her parents, Dianne and Seth, filed a lawsuit against the district.

"At the conclusion of a thorough investigation by law enforcement personnel, it was determined that charges were not warranted. As prescribed by law, since this matter concerns juveniles there will no further comment by this office," Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp said in a statement.

Dianne Grossman said in 2017 that her daughter was subjected to dirty looks, harassment and name-calling. She said other kids gave her daughter the cold shoulder.

"I think the exclusion played an important role in all of that," she said. Mallory was removed from situations that led to bullying "and the school put her back in," Dianne Grossman said. "It got to the point where she didn't want to go to school."

Grossman formed a charity in her daughter's memory, Mallory's Army, and speaks about bullying, suicide and responsible use of social media.

Attorney Bruce Nagel said last summer when the lawsuit was announced that "for months she was told she was a loser, she had no friends and finally she was even told 'why don't you kill yourself.'"

Nagel told NJ.com he was disappointed at the decision but said he would move forward with a civil suit. A Superior Court judge rejected a motion by the district to dismiss the case.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ