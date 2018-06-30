Princeton apartment buildings damaged by fire

PRINCETON — An early morning three-alarm fire awoke residents of an apartment complex on Saturday.

Video of the fire posted by 6 ABC Action News shows a column of flames coming out of the roof of a two-story brick building on Sergeant Street.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. and spread to three additional buildings before being brought under control, according to the news outlet's report. Residents of the buildings were evacuated.

CBS Philly reported at least 12 were displaced by the fire.

Planet Princeton reported the buildings are known as Markham Square.

Route 27 between Harrison Street and Snowden Lane was closed to allow for firefighting operations.

Police have not yet returned a request seeking more information.