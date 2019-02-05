Predators are online looking for your kids

Thanks to the New Jersey State Police, the number of arrests of online predators targeting children in the Garden State is way up. The law enforcement success is due in large part to the leadership of the head of the NJSP, Colonel Patrick Callahan.

The Colonel joined me Tuesday morning to discuss the efforts of his division and the resources available to parents and teachers who are looking for answers and support.

The number to call if you want to schedule a Trooper presentation at your school or if you're a parent and you think your own kids could be in trouble is (609) 584-5051 or you can go online www.missingkids.com

