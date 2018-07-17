Powerful thunderstorms knock out power, trap drivers in NJ

TRENTON — Strong thunderstorms rolled into New Jersey early Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain and gusty winds that brought down power lines and left people trapped in cars.

The storms moved from northwest to northeast in a powerful line. Temperatures plummet by at least 20 degrees as the storms moved through.

Forecasters expect the storms to last until 8:30 p.m.

Over 23,000 customers of JCP&L and PSE&G were without power as of 4:15 p.m.

8,276 PSE&G customers mostly in Bergen (Fairview, Haworth & Wallington), Somerset (Franklin Twp) and Union (Fanwood & Scotch Plains) counities

17,055 JCP&L customers mostly in Monmouth (Long Branch), Morris (Morris Twp, Morris Plains) , Ocean (Brick) and Somerset (Bridgewater)