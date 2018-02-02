Winning Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold at Wawa

TRENTON — A Powerball ticket has jumped in value to $500,000, due to the Power Play.

The ticket sold at a Wawa on Route 206 in Vincentown matched four of the five white numbers drawn on Wednesday night, which was good for $50,000. The Power Play multiplier was 10, which pushed the prize to $500,000.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 31 drawing were: 04, 07, 14, 46 and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 22. There was no winner of the jackpot, which has not been won since a single winning ticket worth $559.7 million was sold in New Hampshire for the Jan. 6 drawing.

"Power Play doubles the second prize from $1 million to $2 million and multiplies all of the seven lower prize sets available in the game by the number drawn that evening. The jackpot prize is not multiplied," Acting Executive Director John M. White said in a statement.

It costs an extra dollar to add Power Play to a ticket purchase.

The Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $145 million for Saturday's drawing. The cash value is $89.6 million.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: