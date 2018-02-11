Power outage suspends NJ Transit service in New York

NEW YORK — NJ Transit rail service was suspended in-and-out of Penn Station New York thanks to a power outage at the transit hub.

Service was restored around 7:30 p.m with 60 minute delays.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said a power issue developed on all tracks at the station impacting all trains because of a signal issue at the station.

"As of about 5:55 p.m. , the power has already been restored, in all but two tracks," Abrams said. By 7 p.m. power had been restored to all tracks with full operations resuming, according to Abrams.

PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail passes/tickets at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd St New York. NJ Transit buses are accepting NJT rail passes/tickets in and out of New York. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

Amtrak is responsible for the maintenance of Penn Station.

It's the second Amtrak incident to affect NJ Transit riders this weekend. A body found on the tracks west of the Metropark station led to both Amtrak and NJ Transit service to be suspened for about two hours on Saturday morning. Abrams said Amtrak Police continue to investigate the incident and had no additional information.

NJ Transit riders took to Twitter to express their frustration at the situation.

